She Yelled At Her Husband For Barging In While She Was Doing A Timed Test. Now His Feelings Are Hurt And Things Are Tense.

Taking a test is always stressful. Being at home can make it more stressful because there is so much in your environment that you can’t control.

See why this woman blew up at her husband during a test and what he thinks about it.

AITA for shouting at my husband when he came into the room during a timed test? About 3 months ago I was laid off from my job in the tech industry. It was unexpected and a big hit for me mentally, as I enjoy working and feeling like I’m good at my job and contributing. I’ve been working through a resulting identity crisis with my therapist, but I absolutely hate being at home and not having a routine.

The stress doesn’t end there.

So I’ve also been applying far and wide. I’ve had a couple interviews, but none have led to an offer yet. Last week I was invited to complete a timed written test for a company that I would love to work for. They informed me in advance the timed test would last an hour and told me the date and time when they would send it to me. I’m someone who gets extremely nervous during interviews and these things, and so I spent a lot of time preparing, but I also told my husband that I will need to not be disturbed during the test at all. I asked him to please not walk into the room during the duration of the test, at all, and to not bother me in any way, because I know how stressed I get and how I need maximum focus, and he reassured me that he understood. Fast forward to the test yesterday, I was taking it in our second bedroom/office with the door closed. With about 15 minutes to go, the nerves and stress started to set in, and I was a little frantic trying to finish the task and leave myself time to proofread.

And things got even more tense.

That’s when my husband walked into the room saying “sorry ignore me ignore me”. Right away I said “please get out” and he said “ignore me I just need to grab something quickly” and started digging through the drawer of the desk I was sitting at. That’s when I lost my temper and yelled “I can’t ignore you, I need you to not be standing over me right now, just get the fuck out!” He left and made a point to slam the door. Afterwards, I came out to apologize to him and explain that I was just really stressed and that I had asked him, repeatedly to stay out of the second bedroom for one hour. He said he doesn’t understand why it’s such a big deal and that I massively overreacted by snapping and hurt his feelings. It’s been over 24 hours and he’s still mad at me. AITA?

Here is what folks saying.

I doubt he realizes it’s this serious.

It seems that way.

I don’t know what else she could have done.

Definitely.

You’d think 15 minutes wasn’t a long time!

I bet he doesn’t read manuals before putting things together.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.