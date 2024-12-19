December 19, 2024 at 4:47 pm

Shein Customer Found A Tracker Sewn Into Overalls She Bought From The Company. – ‘I’m so scared right now.’

by Matthew Gilligan

I’ve never purchased anything from Shein before, and I think I know why…

Because of stories like this one!

A TikTokker named Riya posted a video on the social media platform and shared how things got weird with her recent Shein purchase.

Viewers can hear a beeping noise in Riya’s video and she said, “I’m so scared right now.”

She used a knife to cut open a piece on her overalls and pulled out a white tab.

Riya said, “What the **** is this?”

The text overlay on the video reads, “So I found a tracker in my overalls from Shein.”

In her caption, Riya wrote, “What y’all missed was the panic attack and the police report but I’ve had these for a lil while now and I had no idea bro. I feel so violated.”

This is pretty unsettling…

Here’s the video.

@bandanabixch14

What yall missed was the panic attack and the police report but ive had these for a lil while now and I had no idea bro😭i feel so violated #fyp #foryoupage #foryou #shein

♬ original sound – riya

And here’s what TikTokkers had to say.

This viewer was surprised.

Another TikTok user is going through it.

And this person is gonna do it anyway…

This is creepy…

