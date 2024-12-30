Shopper Urged People To Check Food Labels After She Compared Different Types Of Peanuts

Food labels are important and if you’re not in the habit of reading them, you really should start!

And here’s another reason to do so…

A woman named Vanessa posted a video of her mom on TikTok, and she had quite a bit to say about Planters peanuts.

The caption to Vanessa’s video reads, “My mom has a PSA for y’all to check your food labels!!”

In the video, her mom looked at the ingredient list on a can of Planters Salted Peanuts and said, “Watch and learn. Look at that.”

She showed viewers that the ingredient list includes, “sugar, cornstarch, corn syrup, honey, peanut oil, fructose, dried red chili peppers, natural flavor, paprika extract (color), and xanthan gum.”

She then shows a container of Planters Lightly Salted Peanuts.

The ingredient list for the container of Planters Lightly Salted Peanuts included only peants and sea salt.

Vanessa’s mom said, “This goes in the cart.”

Check out the video.

Be sure to read your food labels!

