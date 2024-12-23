Shopping At Walmart Is Always An Adventure But This Customer Has Quite A Story To Tell. – ‘Pamela, Cherry, and her kids are no longer allowed at Walmart.’

Walmart is best known for being a place where you can shop for good products at a low price.

As TikToker @juulfart points out, however, they are also known for being where some pretty crazy people shop.

She recently experienced something weird at the checkout lane, and she shared her story while getting ready for the day. She starts out the video by saying, “Get ready with me while I talk about the most insane Walmart experience I’ve literally ever had.”

For some reason, she has some loud music playing in the background while talking, but this sounds like a fun story, so it is worth it. She talks about how she did her shopping and then went over to the checkout, where the story really begins. She says, “There wasn’t a checkout line where there was less than like 5 or 6 people ahead of me. So I picked the one that I thought looked the shortest.”

Makes sense, I think that is what everyone does.

The problem was that one of the people in front of her had two carts. She explains, “Imagine like two shopping carts that were completely full to the brim. And then on top of that, stacked with at least two feet of random stuff.”

Wow, those people really did all their shopping for the year.

To make matters worse, the shoppers had their kids with them as well as another adult. And on top of that, they had some items that needed a Walmart worker to come approve. At some point the mother of the kids yelled at her mother to hurry the **** up, at which point this TikToker explains, “So then, the Walmart worker is like ‘Are you talking to me, you better not be talking to me.'”

Wow, this sounds like a ton of drama. And she wrapped up the story by saying, “And that was that, and one can only assume that Pamela, Cherry, and her kids are no longer allowed at Walmart.”

What a mess!

While this video is a little hard to follow thanks to the loud music playing, it is worth it to get the full story.

Let’s take a look at the video.

The comments show that lots of people have crazy Walmart stories, check this out.

This person says Walmart is a whole other universe.



Here is a comment from a Walmart worker.

Here is someone who would have avoided that checkout lane.

Shopping at Walmart is always an adventure.

