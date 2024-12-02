Sister Feels Left Out After Being Told To Plan Her Own Vacation Instead Of Joining Family’s Birthday Trip To Ireland

Taking a trip with family can be special, especially when it’s centered around a milestone like a birthday.

AITA for telling my sister that if she wants to go on vacation she can book her own because she’s not coming with us? I’m turning 19 in a few weeks and my parents are taking me to Ireland for like a week. My sister is staying home with her daughter because neither my parents nor I want them with us. All she normally does on vacation with us is complain. We were all at the table, and she asked what I was doing for my birthday. My mother told her we were going to Ireland, and my sister said, “Am I and (her daughter) going?”

Our mom kinda looked at her like are you seriously asking that and said no. My sister asked why, and my mother was basically like, first of all, why would we take a 2-year-old on a 6-hour+ flight, and also, it’s for my birthday. I also chimed in and said I didn’t want my niece there because she would ruin the trip, which is maybe kind of harsh, but it’s the truth.

My sister took offense to this and started playing the victim and was saying, “I’m always being left out of things,” which is kind of true because I’ve been on 3 vacations this year. They’ve all been my parents and me, but it’s because taking a toddler on vacation changes things. She’s been on vacation with her friends while her daughter stayed at home, so it’s not like she never leaves the country. And she’s also 26, so I don’t know why she would still want to go on vacation with our parents. She kept complaining about it, and I was like, “If you want to go on a vacation, you can book your own because you’re not coming with us.” She got mad and basically called me an ******* while our parents were still sitting there. AITA?

This person has been on 3 vacations in one year with their parents, while the sister has been on none – there’s no doubt that hurts her feelings.

