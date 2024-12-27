December 27, 2024 at 3:49 am

Sister-in-Law Wants To Use Her Work Laptop While She’s Gone, But She Isn’t Comfortable Letting Her Use The Laptop

Work laptops are meant for work.

But if you bring your work laptop home, do you also use it for other purposes?

This woman shares that her sister-in-law wants to use her laptop to watch online videos. She doesn’t want the sister-in-law to use her work laptop at all, but she’s not sure if she’s being too strict.

Read the full story below.

AITA – won’t let my sister in law use my work laptop

My sister-in-law is staying with my husband and I for a couple weeks.

She is going to be house sitting for us to watch our cat while we go visit my family.

Her sister-in-law plans to stay at their house longer than needed.

She asked if she could come a few days before and stay a few days after we get back.

Which I guess isn’t relevant, but it is a combination of doing us a favour and us doing her a favour, too.

Considering we live in a 1-bedroom small appartment.

SIL asked if she could use her laptop to watch online videos.

I work from home and have a laptop that is property of the company I work for.

She keeps asking to use it to watch YouTube videos, etc.

She is not very good with computers.

I cannot risk letting her use my work computer while I am not at home.

I do not use the computer for personal needs as I mentioned it’s property of my company.

She installed a password and told SIL that she couldn’t use it for entertainment.

I put a password on it and have made it clear it’s not for pleasure, but for my work.

I have very important stuff on the computer, too.

My husband thinks I’m being extreme, but I do not feel comfortable with her using my work computer.

AITA?

Like she said, it’s not really her computer. The company she works for owns the computer. I wouldn’t let someone use it either.

Let’s read the reactions of other people on Reddit to this story.

Better safe than sorry, says this IT person.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a valid point.

This person doesn’t trust the sister.

Finally, another IT professional speaks up.

It’s company property. The answer is “no.”

