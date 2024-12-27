Snooty Bartender Refused To Give Water To A Man Who Was Working On The Lighting, So He Made Sure The Brightest Lights Possible Were Aimed Directly At The Bartender

It always pays to be kind.

This man shares a story about how he was working for an event one day, and he simply wanted a glass of water.

When the bartender was rude, he decided to give him a taste of his own medicine!

Read out the full details below…

Blinded by the light A few years ago, I was doing lights at a party in a hotel ballroom. It was a favor for a friend of a friend, but I took it very seriously. We had 8 guys setting up the lighting grid with robotic lights, and hooked up to a console to control them. We had a couple of no-show workers, so we were under the gun to get it up and running with time to program.

This man went up to the bartender to get a drink.

10 mins before doors, I realized I hadn’t drank any water all day and we were behind the clock. I went to the snooty bartender and asked for a seltzer. He looked up at me in my show blacks in disgust and rolled his eyes. He told me none of this is for staff and I could drink tap water from the kitchen.

As payback, he programmed some lights at maximum brightness to hit the bartender’s spot.

“Okaaay,” I thought as I went back to the console and programmed up a quick cue… Where a light at random will zoom all the way in at maximum brightness and hit that particular bartender’s station. Every 2 minutes at 100k lumens, for 5 seconds.

The bartender asked to turn down the lights, but he said no.

After 1 hour of this, he came over and asked me if I could “turn the lights down.” He looked sweaty and harried as he was having a hard time focusing. “So sorry, sir. No can do. The client wants these lights, and it’s not for staff to decide.”

Talk about what goes around comes around!

Let’s check out how other people reacted to this story on Reddit.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s a lighting pun…

This person gives a suggestion…

People are loving the pettiness.

Yes, exactly!

Guess it’s too late for a seltzer now!

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.