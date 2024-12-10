Someone Keeps Complaining About The Tenants In This Landlord’s Building, But Eventually They Confront The Entitled Neighbor Who Caused Problems

Loud obnoxious neighbors are annoying, but what’s even more annoying is when neighbors complain that other neighbors are being loud and obnoxious when they aren’t!

In today’s story, an entitled neighbor keeps complaining about the neighbors in a condo building. Eventually, they find out who is complaining and confront him.

Entitled neighbor/we own our home you just rent Back when internet was dialup I & my mom bought a 4 plex. I was looking for a condo and my mother had to re-invest in real estate due to a condo association and a fire (condo association wanted more parking so didn’t rebuild). Anyway my realtor knew we were both looking.

She called at like 8am on the first day it was on market. It was significantly undervalued and housing was going up. We put an immediate offer on it (no inspection) basically a cash offer. We got it. Location, location, location…….other side of the street had heavy student housing, rentals, and crime (it was really weird the police blotter showed everything happening on the other side of a simple city street). Our side of the street was older historic homes that had enough plastic surgery to become a completely different beast.

Well time passed, I was living in the almost worst unit. We had a mix of student, hippie, and two female friends. We had been getting random weird complaints, me being the landlord and living there was just asking my tenants “ok I don’t remember anyone having a party on Friday, but I did go to a concert, so did you sneak one in?” Answer “no but 2 houses down on the other side of the street did and it was LOUD!” Ok into the trash this goes.

This kept happening for a while and we had no idea who was complaining. Now we would have parties just not nearly as often as the multiple houses on the other side of the street. The incident that cracked the case: The two friends were sitting outside with two friends listening to a 80’s style boom box that had no boom and talking. It’s background music and a normal conversation nothing special. Well cops roll up for a noise complaint (before 10pm noise complaint time).

Somehow it gets slipped that the neighbor 2 houses down is the one complaining. The neighbor who kicks his kids out into the backyard every weekend morning at 7am, when I (and everyone else) is trying to sleep off a hangover. Well one of the friends takes it upon herself to setup a meeting between me, and both friends (they were seriously mad).

It was your basic “this is a nice high class professional area to raise kids”. Our response “law clerk, IT, works with developmental disabilities, artist” and yes some of us are also students, conversation continues with similar drivel. Until neighbor basically (in between loud and yelling) says “look you just rent here, you will be leaving soon, we LIVE HERE, this is our home!”…… Everyone (but me) on our side starts laughing.

After a couple of seconds I respond with “ehhh I bought this building?”, a bit more conversation about us not being the major noise and them denying sending nasty letters, and they leave. Closing additional information. The two friends stayed long enough for the nasty neighbors to sell. We had a “rule” to invite the entire complex for parties that involved kegs.

Owning a home instead of renting doesn’t entitle you to be a horrible neighbor!

