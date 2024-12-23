‘Sometimes the incentives are insane.’ – Mechanic Said That There Are Only Two Companies You Should Buy New Cars From

There’s only two, folks…

Only two car companies that you can rely on…

Well, that’s according to a mechanic named Thomas who took to TikTok to share his feelings about this issue.

Thomas told viewers, “There’s nothing worse than buying a car brand new. It’s going to depreciate, it’s going to lose money. You’re going to be upside down right away.”

Thomas said all new cars lose value once they’re purchased but he informed viewers that he thinks there are only two brands worth buying.

He said, “Hondas and Toyotas are notorious for holding their value. 2019 Rav 4 and it has almost 70,000 miles on it right there.”

Thomas continued, “This thing’s trade-in value, not private sale, is still over $20,000. This car only cost $29,000 brand new, MSRP. Again, no one pays MSRP for cars. To put this in perspective on how good the depreciation [is]. My mom has a 2021 Audi Q3, and in three years it’s lost half its value. Half its value. Where this in five years has lost maybe one third of its value.”

Thomas also said that people can get deals on used Korean vehicles, but he would never personally buy one.

He ended his video by saying, “And then trucks, it’s just going to depend on your need. But that’s a give and a take. Sometimes the incentives are insane on the new trucks. To the point where you can just buy it new and be okay.”

