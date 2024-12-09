“State Worker” Refused To Leave A Pizza Shop’s Tiny Parking Lot, So An Employee Used Loud Rap Music To Finally Drive Him Away

Having just a few parking spaces for a busy pizza shop is already a challenge, but when someone refuses to move, it’s a whole new level of frustration.

So, what would you do if a self-important “state investigator” hogged your limited parking during the busiest time of the day and refused to leave? Would you keep asking nicely? Or would you do something he probably won’t like?

In the following story, one pizza shop employee finds himself dealing with this exact type of person and does something unorthodox.

Here’s the whole story…

That’s cool you work for the state, but this parking is for customers only. I work at a pizza place with a very small parking lot. We have only 6 spots total, including our handicapped spot for both customers and employees. There is also a huge parking lot with at least 300 spaces for a big grocery store right next to our puny little lot. Whatever, there was like a guy who works for the state (but not a cop) who decided to park in our tiny lot so he could talk to some random people and “conduct his investigation.” He had been parked there for over 2 hours during our entire dinner rush and we’ve already asked him to move his car once at this point.

Fed up with him still being parked there, he confronted the guy.

I went outside to my car to take my break at the exact same time he was grabbing something and walking back away from his car. And so I told him, “You’re not a customer here; you need to park somewhere else, please.” He scoffs and starts getting upset and boggled that someone would ask him to be considerate of others and not conduct his completely unrelated business in front of another business. Then, he tried to pull out the “I work for the state” card. Yelling at me about how “he works for the state” and he’s “conducting an investigation,” and that I’m a terrible person for confronting him and need to mind my own business yada yada yada.

It turns out that he doesn’t like violent rap music.

I just said, “That’s cool that you work for the state, dude, but I work for a pizza place, and you are on our property, and we are politely asking you for the third time now to leave. Just because you work for the state doesn’t mean you can park and do whatever wherever you want.” He didn’t like that and yelled some more stuff, then went back to talking to his “suspect.” I just went to my car and started playing “Dance With the Devil” at full volume on my stereo. About three minutes of Immortal Technique rapping about violence and cocaine. and guess who wanted to leave all of a sudden, LOL.

Wow! That’s one clever way to make him leave!

