Teenage Girl Finds A Lucrative Business Opportunity And Lets Her Friends In On It Too, But Now Her Mom Is Mad And Demanding That She Change The Way The Business Is Run

AITA for not letting my daughter take her sister’s money I have three daughters, aged seventeen, sixteen, and thirteen. My middle daughter is very smart and has what I call a business mind. When she was eleven, she started babysitting our neighbor’s grandkids for free just because she liked watching them. Then she realized she could make money off of it.

When she was thirteen she made a nextdoor account and posted an ad for babysitting. She posts ads frequently and responds to every post she sees about someone needing a babysitter in our town. Then when she was 14, she started expanding to neighboring towns.

Her business exploded during the pandemic. She was in such high demand that she was able to charge $25 an hour at fifteen.

She eventually had too many clients and hired her older sister and her friends to babysit for some of these people. She even had everyone she “hired” sign a “contract” saying that she gets 20% of the money from jobs she gets them, except for tips, which they get to keep.

I always had a problem with her responding to every post and not leaving jobs for other people, but stayed quiet because it was the parents choice to hire her. I never supported her taking part of her sister’s and friends’ wages though, but my husband fully supports it. My oldest daughter is saving to buy a car and my middle daughter went to get “her share” of her wages. I didn’t let my middle daughter take my oldest’s money and she’s threatening to “fire” my eldest. My husband says our eldest knew what she was getting into when she signed the contract but that still doesn’t make it right in my opinion. AITA?

This daughter is admirably business-savvy for someone of such a young age.

She is getting work for her sister and her friends, so it is understandable that she wants a cut.

Though they are too young for her contract to be legally binding, there are some important lessons that all the girls are learning here.

This person agreed, and had some very clear words for the mom.

Others called her out for not valuing the important work the middle daughter was doing.

And this person figured the eldest daughter was learning some valuable lessons about working life.

If you don’t like the terms of a contract, you definitely shouldn’t sign it.

