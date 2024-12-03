The Light Turned Green At A Busy Intersection, But A Family Of Four With A Stroller Ignored The Honk Of Car Driver As They Stepped Into The Crosswalk

Roads can be dangerous, and proper measures should always be observed—by everyone!

However, this vehicle passenger shares their encounter with a family pushing a stroller on the road. They were far from obeying the traffic laws.

Read the full story below.

Family of four with a stroller We were coming home tonight from an event at our kid’s school. It was completely dark.

This person describes how people drive in their city.

We live in a city where you typically have people create their own turn lanes and drive the wrong way on one way streets. And you see scooters going against three lanes of moving traffic. Not a great place to FAFO as a pedestrian.

When they were about to move, a family with a stroller crossed by slowly.

We were at a red light, and got our green and started moving. Only to see a family of four casually started walking in front of our car, pushing a stroller. They were wearing non reflective, dark clothing, and in absolutely no hurry.

The family ignored the horn and continued walking.

My partner honked the horn because oncoming traffic was already headed this way. And they just continued their casual saunter across the intersection.

Now, they wonder if these entitled people ever think at all.

I don’t understand people who have this confidence. Do they think that if they get hit, they’ll just sue the driver and have some sort of money storm? Do they think at all?

It does seem like they should be more cautious.

Just because you have a stroller doesn’t give you the right to act entitled on the road.

