Their Father Told Them Not To Cook, So They Did All The Other Meal Prep To Give Him A Taste Of His Own Medicine

It’s really easy to mess up a meal, but sometimes it can be fun.

In this story, it was a hoot for another reason.

See the mischief two brothers got up to at home.

You’re going to love it.

You don’t want us to cook? Alrighty then… When my brother and I were younger, our parents had a rule that, other than using the microwave, we could not cook without a parent present. We can prep what we wanted to cook, but we were not to so much as touch the stove or oven. We tried it once and got fussed at; that’s all it took. One summer, he and I wanted to make home fries, but our mother was at work and our father had just stepped out to do errands.

So they got an idea.

“I wanna make home fries.” “Wait a minute, Pardon, Mom and Dad said we couldn’t cook when they’re not here!” (Now, let me interject with a little context about me. I was a smart aleck kid, and it got me in trouble often. So the inner workings of my mind on this day were bent towards mischief.) “They didn’t say we couldn’t cut it up, though…” WonderTwin Malicious Compliance, Activate! We then went to work, and peeled, cut up, and seasoned the potatoes before putting them in a bowl, covering the bowl with foil and placing it in the fridge. My brother and I looked at each other and said “Wouldn’t it be funny if Dad came home and ate raw potatoes but said they were good even though they were raw?” (My dad was Notorious for going into the refrigerator and eating whatever food he felt like eating, regardless of whose it was.)

And their scheme worked out.

We laughed hysterically at the thought for about 10 minutes before going back to play Sega. About 2 hours go by and then my dad came home. As expected, he went to the refrigerator and pulled out the bowl of raw potatoes. We heard the rustle of the foil and immediately went to the kitchen to watch what he was going to do. He ate a potato and said “Oh! this is raw! It tastes good, though…but why didn’t you cook it?” We reminded him that he said we couldn’t cook if there wasn’t a parent in the house. He chuckled, and got out the skillet. That rule didn’t last much longer in the house, and he began teaching us how to cook more.

