Their Neighbor Asked Them To Get Rid Of Their Bee Hives Because Her Son Is Allergic, But He Makes Money Off Of The Honey And Doesn’t Want To Comply

You never know if there’s going to be drama or not when a new neighbor moves in.

Sometimes the neighbors are great, but other times they act very entitled.

In today’s story, one new neighbor seems to think she can dictate what her neighbors do on their property.

They’re not having it, though!

Let’s see how the drama escalates…

AITA for kicking a woman off my property and telling her I would call the cops if she trespassed again when she told me I had to get rid of my beehives because her son is allergic. I live in British Columbia and my husband and I keep bees on our acreage. We live in an agricultural area and several of or neighbors also have hives. A family just moved into our area from Vancouver. They sold their condo for a ridiculous amount of money and bought an acreage out here.

The new neighbor’s son is allergic to bees.

They seemed like nice enough people until they saw me heading out to fog my bees wearing my veil and a half mask. The lady came over that night and told me that her son is deathly allergic to bees and that I needed to get rid of my hives. I told her that I consider my bees to be livestock and that I use the honey and wax in my hobbies and to make money. I also pointed out that this is an agricultural area and bees come with the territory.

The neighbor got even more upset when her husband came outside.

She said that she would go tell them the same thing and that it would be the neighborly thing to do to care more about her son’s life than some bees. I politely told her no again and my husband came to see what was up. When she saw him, she said that now she understood why I didn’t care about her son because a gay man wouldn’t ever know the love for a real child.

He lost his temper.

This is when I lost my temper and told her to get off my property and that I would call the cops on her if she ever came back. My husband said I could have handled it better and that antagonizing her would be a bad thing in the long run.

The neighbor can’t dictate what the other neighbors do on their property.

Seems like the new neighbor should’ve done some more research before moving to an agricultural area.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

The neighbor should’ve stayed in the city.

It’s up to the boy’s parents to solve the allergy issue.

He needs to read up on bee rights.

The new neighbor was cruel.

The mother should be the one to put her son first.

The new neighbors should really move away from the country.

It doesn’t seem like they’re going to fit in.

If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.