Middle Sibling Seems To Think Their Youngest Sister Is Trying To Steal Her Boyfriend, But The Oldest Sibling Think She’s Just Trying To Be Nice

Lack of a father figure in a home and change the way family relates to one another.

In today’s story, three sisters grew up without a dad, and the youngest sister ended up latching onto her older sister’s boyfriends as father figures.

Now that the middle sister is dating, the younger sister is latching onto her boyfriend as a father figure, but the middle sister seems to think the little sister is trying to steal her boyfriend.

Let’s see how the story plays out…

AITA for telling my sister to stop being weird about our little sister’s eagerness with her boyfriend? I (31F) have two sisters, “Claire” (27F) and “Anne” (20F). Growing up, I had to take on a motherly role for Anne since we don’t have a dad and our mother was absent. Which in turn made every ex-boyfriend and my now husband also have a type of fatherly role for her (taking her to a father-daughter dance, teaching her how to ride a bike, she wants my husband to walk her down the aisle, etc). Claire is, for the first time, dating a guy “Roger” for long enough that we got to meet him. Anne was extremely excited “to get a new person in the family” and the first dinner was ok, she was her usual chatty self and she was all over him (my husband even joked he was being replaced).

Anne cooked dinner for the family including Claire’s boyfriend.

Claire was a bit moody and snarky but that’s just how she is, so I didn’t think much about it. The problem started with dinner at my house. Anne cooked the whole food. She was nervous because she felt he didn’t like her much so she was trying extra hard. She kept telling him that she cooked this and that (she just wanted a compliment on it) and Claire rolled her eyes and snapped with something like “he gets it, you’re very wife material”.

Claire seems to think Anne is trying to steal her boyfriend.

Later the five of us are drinking wine on the porch and dancing. At some point a certain song started and Anne gasped and cheered up saying how she tried to teach my husband this dance but he couldn’t do it (tiktok dance for what i understood) and asked Roger if he could try it with her. She kinda gets to do it for like ten seconds before Claire starts yelling and tells Anne to stop being such a whore. She goes on about how Anne’s dressed and how she’s acting desperate and thinking it’s cute to act like that to other people’s men. I told her no one is trying to steal her man and she’s acting completely insane.

She believes Anne was completely innocent and just wanted to be friends with Claire’s boyfriend.

They left and we got to talk through the phone the next day (she was ignoring Anne’s calls) and she rants about the same things. I’m again annoyed that she’s acting it was malicious on Anne’s part. If she had just been annoyed that Anne was being too much, I’d have understood. Like yeah Anne is like an overly-hyper puppy so I get it, it’d have been ok for Claire to tell her to back off because not everyone wants to be her friend. But it was the fact that she made it seem like it was something malicious on Anne’s part. It felt very disingenuous, especially since Anne is so naive and also has never shown any interest in dating ever. She just got so excited to have someone new (especially older and male) in her life and it felt wrong that Claire made her feel so self conscious about it.

She can see Claire’s side too.

But also… I get it, it’s a girl being eager with your boyfriend and then trying to do tiktok dances with him. I *could* understand how people might think this is totally weird and inappropriate, but I think someone that’s naive enough to downright say “I’m gonna cook for him because I want him to like me” is not someone that’s trying to sneakily steal someone’s man. AITA?

