They Inherited Historic Family Land Worth Millions, But Refusing To Sell Timber Rights Is Tearing Their Family Apart

Inheriting land worth millions might seem like a blessing, but when family legacy and financial struggles collide, it can feel more like a curse.

So, what would you do if you were the only person standing between your family and enough money to pull them out of financial hardship?

Would you go ahead and sell?

Or would you stand firm and refuse?

In the following story, one person finds themselves in this very situation.

Here’s what’s going on.

AITA for not wanting to sell the valuable timber rights on land I inherited even though it would help my family financially? My maternal family owns 200 acres of land that has been handed down from generation to generation, dating all the way back to the 1800s. My German immigrant great-grandfather acquired it shortly after the Civil War (if you’re wondering which side he was on, it was the North). My portion of this land is 20 acres. My family is not wealthy at all. Most struggle to make ends meet, living from paycheck to paycheck, just above the poverty line. But we do all own something extremely valuable: those 200 acres. It’s not the land itself but the full-grown black walnut trees that grow there. Just one of these trees is estimated to be worth 20k USD, and one acre of black walnut trees is estimated to be worth about 100k USD. So, in total, let’s say there are at least 100 acres of these trees; we are talking about an approximate profit of 10 million dollars.

Others want to sell, but they can’t unless everyone sells.

Here’s the deal: Everyone owns their own acreage, but all of us own the timber rights. Everyone has to agree to sell, or no one can. The dilemma, if you’ve guessed it by now, is that I don’t want to sell unless it can be guaranteed that they will practice reforestation and will not commercially develop the land. This is something a lot of them want to do once the land is cleared. Obviously, my family thinks I’m a selfish AH here because when money gets involved with family, well, you know the old saying, right? I feel I’m not because of the aforementioned things above and because it’s something my grandpa was staunchly against. I feel we would be dishonoring his memory. AITA?

