Car Expert Discusses Three Big Problems He Sees In Modern Cars. – ‘If your engine’s revving higher, that means it’s working harder.’

A man who calls himself a car expert posted a video on TikTok and talked about three things that he believes cause problems in modern cars.

The first problem the man addressed was automatic start buttons in cars. He said these buttons can increase the strain on batteries and engines and that he won’t drive a car with one.

The next issue he talked about was small turbo-charged engines. The man admitted these kinds of engines offer better gas mileage, but he said that these engines don’t last as long as others and will die out after 100,000 to 150,000 miles.

He said, “Your engine is working harder everyday. If your engine’s revving higher, that means it’s working harder, which means it’s not going to last as long as an engine that might be slightly bigger.”

The last problem the TikTokker talked about was CVT engines.

He said that Nissans are known for these kinds of engines, but other brands use them, too.

The man told viewers, “I notice more and more brands are starting to bring CVT transmissions into their cars. And CVT transmissions are known to be somewhat problematic.”

He added that CVT engines don’t last very long, either.

