Penny Pincher Bought A House In A “Classy” Neighborhood, But Soon Her New Neighbors Started Complaining About Her Lifestyle

AITA for moving into a classier neighborhood and “bringing down the property value” I am a 25-year-old woman in engineering; I was very lucky to have a full-ride scholarship to school and land a great job when I graduated. I’ve been living a really frugal life because I’d rather set myself up for the long-term future than blow my money now.

My family was never that financially stable so the things I value most are saving and investing for the future. So I can drive an old truck I fixed up and I ride my bike to a lot of places too. I’d rather have friends over for drinks and potlucks than go out to eat.

Six months ago, I was able to buy a house. It’s in a neighborhood just outside of a city in the Midwest, I wanted to be just slightly outside the city because the local taxes are a lot lower. My house is in a totally residential area with mostly families, apparently, the schools nearby are very good. It kind of sucks in some ways, it’s not really diverse at all and after having moved there it seems like people look down on anyone who’s too different; there’s not much to do within walking distance, I bike to the city but most people drive.

So here’s the conflict… A bunch of my neighbors have told me that I’m bringing property values down, and things like that. I’ll give a couple of examples of stuff people have said and why. I have an old truck, and I fix it up myself.

I’m used to always use parts from a junkyard or online shopping. But then I heard about a guy who wanted a broken down truck, the same make and model and year as mine, towed away. I said I’d take it for free, because I wanted to be able to use it for parts when something in my truck needs replaced. It’s saved me a lot of hassle having it right there.

Just a month ago someone rear-ended me and I was able to use the tailgate, back panel, and taillight assemblies to fix my truck. I keep the parts truck under a cover when I’m not working on my main truck. My next-door neighbor said that the neighborhood wanted me to get rid of the eyesore because of property values. I said I’d keep it covered but I was using it. Next, I have a lot of friends who ride bikes, or electric scooters, to get around. When they come over, they lock their bikes and scooters up outside, because they’re in the habit of always locking up.

Another of my neighbors said that all the bikes locked to the fence make the area look trashy and criminal. Nobody locks up bikes. Plus, the bikes look “cheap”. They also have rules in the area about no street parking overnight, and limited street parking in the day, to keep “big parties” out. We’re apparently bypassing the intent of that rule by biking (I didn’t even know this was a thing, all my friends just happen to rarely drive).

I don’t know what to say, I feel like they ought to stay in their lane. I don’t want to start blowing money to keep up with the Joneses, But they seem mad I’m not fitting in. Not gardening and landscaping, getting a new beamer, etc. AITA?

