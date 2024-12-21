December 21, 2024 at 2:49 am

This Shopper Said She Prefers Lowe’s Over Home Depot

Everyone has their favorites…

That goes for pretty much everything in life, and hardware stores are no exception!

A woman named Sparkle posted a video on TikTok and didn’t hold back when it came to telling viewers about what store she prefers.

The woman said to viewers, “Why didn’t anybody tell me that Home Depot and Lowe’s are like Target and Walmart?”

She added, “I’ve been shopping at Home Depot. All this time, I needed to be at Lowe’s.”

Better late than never, I suppose…

Here’s the video.

The woman posted a follow-up video and said that she went to a Home Depot store after Lowe’s didn’t have what she needed…but then she realized that the item she was looking for doesn’t exist anymore…

She added, “So, I’m back to being a Lowe’s girl.”

Sometimes, you just can’t win…

Replying to @Jackieee today isnt my day. Neither store had the severwlt outdated item that I needed lmao oh well 🤷🏽‍♀️ still wont be going to HD if theres a Lowes I can get to 😂

And here’s how folks reacted on TikTok.

This person weighed in.

Another TikTokker spoke up.

And this viewer shared their thoughts.

Her mind is made up!

