This Traveler Talked About How Her Vacation To The Dominican Republic Went Sideways. – ‘We also had to barricade the door like this.’

It’s always a huge disappointment when a vacation doesn’t live up to expectations.

And it’s even worse when things go really bad and a trip descends into chaos.

That’s what happened to a woman named Whitney when she went to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic and she took to TikTok to talk about her experience.

Whitney said her vacation turned into a nightmare and told viewers, “It was so unsafe. All of us had things stolen from us. People, while they were sleeping, had burglars going to their rooms. Just a nightmare of an experience.”

She continued, “But that’s not even why I’m coming on here. I’m coming on here [because] I wrote a scathing review on Tripadvisor and they won’t publish the review.”

The email Whitney received reads, “Unfortunately, we cannot publish your contribution as it does not meet our review guidelines. For more information, please see our policy about Unique & Recent Experiences.”

Whitney said all kinds of expensive items were stolen from rooms, the rooms smelled bad, the food was disgusting, and employees at the resort catcalled women.

She also showed viewers a clip that a door barricaded and said, “We also had to barricade the door like this. Because if you didn’t pause and read the review I made, we were having our friends’ rooms broken into while people slept. Like, really scary.”

Whitney told viewers, “We’ve already contacted an attorney and everything. We’re trying to figure out all this out because again it wasn’t just me that this affected. It was not an isolated incident. There were 90 people at this wedding and it happened to the majority of the guests.”

She added, “Also, I don’t care about the necklace, it’s fine. I just feel more violated that something was taken from me.”

