Woman Was Making Plans To Move Into Her Inherited Property, But Then Found Out Her Parents Were Renting It And Keeping The Money

Unfortunately, sometimes parents don’t treat their adult children as adults.

In this case, a woman shares how her grandmother left her a house when she was 18, but her parents took over and rented it while keeping the money.

Still, she asks herself and the internet if she’s in the wrong for wanting to use it.

Let’s analyze the situation.

AITA for wanting to use my property? My grandmother passed and left me some property. I was freshly 18 at the time and so I let my parents handle most of the lawyer stuff (I know, dumb), well cut to now, I’m 22 and about to graduate college. I got a job in the same city as the property is, so I started making a pinterest board of how I would decorate since it would be the first time I’d live in a place where I could truly make it my own.

Her plans for her property sounded lovely. She also trusted her parents. Until now.

My mother who follows me saw the board and asked me about it and I told her it was for the property, since I’d be moving in as soon as I graduate. She panicked but didn’t bring it up further. Later that night, my father arrived and immediately sat me down to tell that they were renting the property and I legally wouldn’t be able to evict the tenants for three years.

The fact that they didn’t ask for her opinion on this is shady…

I got a little mad and asked where the money was, then. Both my parents were offended and told me they were using it to look after my grandpa, which I have no problem with. I agreed to let the people renting stay and rent a place myself close to my job while the lease agreement ended. I communicated this to my parents and my mother flew into a rage and told me the money from the rent would go to my grandpa until he died, then to her sister (who’s 55 and well off, by the way) and then to support them financially in their seniority.

This is an extremely unfair arrangement.

They called me selfish and greedy. I told them how was it selfish for me to want something to rely on when poverty in my country is very prevalent. My mother said it was her mother’s property so she has more right to it than I do.

But her grandmother left it for her.

I threatened to press charges and they kicked me out. They told me I could go back and access my savings I’ve been building up since I was 15 (which they control) if I apologized for being so greedy. I know I probably shouldn’t have threatened to press charges but it irks me that they decided to do this without my consent or even letting me know. AITA?

This is almost a Cinderella story.

Let’s read some comments.

I agree!

Her grandmother left the property for her and it’s her right to use it.

Her parents are trying to put one over on her.

