TikToker Issues Warning To ‘Bring Your Own Pen!’ Whenever You Need To Sign Something

These days we tend to think of theft that happens to us online. Things like identity fraud.

But TikToker @wethepeople1111 pointed out in her viral video that devastating theft can still happen to you with old methods.

“Somebody’s account was completely wiped out,” she begins.

What was the reason? “Because they wrote a check to that certain someone who lends them a pen.”

No, it wasn’t a fancy device or an expert at forgery.

It is a special eraser on the top of that pen, “So they were able to erase what they wrote.”

Once everything has been erased, the crook can “write the amount they actually wanted.”

It’s a scary prospect, but fortunately check fraud is avoidable as most people don’t write checks anymore.

Another issue with black pen ink is that it looks almost the same when you photocopy it.

“Always bring your own pen to any document signing,” she says at the end of the video, waving her blue pen in front of the camera.

Blue doesn’t copy well, if it copies at all.

Watch the full clip.

Here is what people are saying.

Another good reason to use blue ink!

I like when finance professionals give tips like this.

I think it’s mostly older people who don’t like computers. Also, a lot of folks don’t have computer or internet access.

Good idea. I worry about older people getting scammed.

Good pens are highly underrated. I’m a writer. I should know.

I can’t remember the last time I wrote out a check.

If you liked that story, check out this video from a former Chipotle employee who reveals how the company cheats customers out of food.