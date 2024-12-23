TJ Maxx is a great place to shop if you want to get good products at a fair price.

TikToker @kimhein6 loves the store but hates how hard they try to push you to sign up for their credit card, so she made a video about it.

She starts the video off by saying, “I just left TJ Maxx and I need to rant about how hard the workers push the credit card.”

It seems like every store these days has its own credit card, it can get annoying. She went on to say, “And they do it in a way of not even letting the person know they would be applying for a credit card.”

That is the worst! Why do they have to be deceptive about it.

She then tells a story of what happened when an employee was trying to offer a card to a customer, “She was talking to an older woman who just seemed out of it. And she was like, do you have our store card? And the woman was like, “No.””

Ok, that would be fine if it were the end of it, but it’s not.

She finishes up by explaining, “The worker was like, “You’ll save 5% if you sign up, it will only take you 2 Minutes.”” And continued to pressure the customer.

This really is just wrong and in some cases predatory.

Hopefully, companies stop doing this type of thing.

