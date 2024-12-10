UPS Refused To Pay For A Laptop They Broke, So The Person Who Sent The Laptop Hired Bailiffs To Go To UPS Headquarters

If you package something expensive carefully and send it through a mailing service like UPS, you hope and expect the package to arrive safely at it’s destination.

In today’s story, the item packaged, which happens to be a MacBook, is broken when it arrives at it’s destination, but UPS refuses to admit that it was their fault.

The person who sent the MacBook was determined to get revenge. See what he did…

So I recently had a run in with UPS… UPS smashed a nearly new MacBook that I sent with them. I asked them nicely to pay me back for it and they arsed about (blaming me, blaming my packaging, saying it was impossible they damaged it etc). I was able to prove my packaging was flawless and get a statement from the Apple shop that I took it to to say it was damage caused by being dropped/thrown. I could also prove it worked when I sent it. They weren’t interested and messed me about for weeks, sending me from pillar to post, even threatening to make me pay interest on customs charges which I wasn’t liable for as the laptop was smashed on arrival and thus worthless at import.

OP went to court and won!

I took it to small claims. They hired a lawyer who sent me letters saying they contested it and would go for full fees etc if I lost. I went for it anyway, I did law stuff university so I knew the basics and I thought my case was pretty clear cut. I won. I won my costs back, plus extra, plus interest. They ignored the court order and did not pay.

There was another huge reason OP had to settle the score with UPS…

Now, this laptop was originally being sent to my beloved mother in law. She asked me to help her with the problem as ups were also seriously harassing her for the customs fees. However very unexpectedly, before I could resolve it, she passed away. It was the last thing she ever asked me to do for her. I loved that woman more than pretty much any human on this planet, she was my mother, my best friend and my mentor. Taking down UPS was now my personal vendetta.

The revenge needed to be more than a lawsuit.

I researched my options. I could have taken the usual (more conservative) legal routes to reclaim my money. But no. I don’t care about the money any more. I want revenge, I want drama, I want karmic justice.

Here’s what OP decided to do…

I went to the high court. I got a writ of control. I, of course, added on more fees and more interest. I then hired the most aggressive bailiff firm in London. I trusted that the processes and attitude of UPS to mean they would ignore the letters and actually get a visit. They did.

This is what happened at UPS headquarters…

The bailiffs rock up at UPS headquarters, and explain the situation. UPS refuse to pay, so the bailiffs start listing goods. Security try to make them leave, the office manager tries to bully them out. Obviously no one messes with the bailiffs and they crack on with their jobs. I wasn’t allowed the body cam footage but they did send me a detailed report.

The report went like this…

The final conclusion is copied from it below: “Calls were then made to the accounts manager who arrived in a hurry. As no payment was forthcoming from them the agent again explained the removal process and costs involved and called the office for approval to begin removals. The agent began to seize assets. The Finance director then arrived on the scene. He was not at all happy about the attendance, but ultimately agreed to pay a voluntary payment in full from his personal account in order to stop the removal.”

The best revenge wasn’t even about the money.

I know it’s a drop in the ocean to UPS, but I got more than double what I originally asked for to replace the laptop. They would have had to pay even more on top in fees to the bailiffs. I reckon it cost them at least 3x more than the original claim in the end. But mostly I just enjoy the mental image of the flustered finance director and his impotent rage, having to pay his own money to stop the heavies taking desktop computers and fancy pot plants and things out of their swanky head office lobby.

It’s great that he got back even more than he asked for. UPS really should’ve paid up right away.

Let’s see how Reddit reacted to this story…

This is a very good point…

It’s the same in the U.S.

OP’s mother would’ve loved the revenge.

He made his mother proud.

Here are a couple more stories about UPS…

Maybe it’s better not to ship anything expensive through UPS!

If you liked this post, check out this story about an employee who got revenge on a co-worker who kept grading their work suspiciously low.