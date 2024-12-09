Walmart Customer Bought A 98-Inch TV, But It Was Too Big To Get Into His House

Doh!

I remember buying a couch once and, when my friend and I tried to get it up the narrow entryway into my building, I almost had a panic attack because it wouldn’t fit up the stairs…

We eventually had to take the front door off and my panic subsided, but it was still pretty stressful.

So I can only imagine how these folks felt!

A woman named Yesenia posted a video on TikTok and showed what happened after her husband bought a 98-inch TV at Walmart…and then tried to get it into their house.

Yesenia’s husband seemed to be pretty impressed with the gigantic TV he bought from Walmart…but things didn’t go as planned once they got back to their house.

Her husband and other folks couldn’t get the television up the stairs and the man resorted to starting to take the TV out of the box to see if that would make a difference.

Check out the video.

Yesenia posted a follow-up video and showed viewers that her husband was able to get the TV upstairs after unboxing it and shimmying through the stairwell.

Bam!

I hate it when that happens!

