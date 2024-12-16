December 16, 2024 at 2:49 pm

Walmart Customer Saw A Computer For Sale For Such A Cheap Price That He Wondered If They’re Going Out Of Business

Walmart is known for its good deals on all kinds of items, but this is bit too much?

A man named Troy posted a video on TikTok and asked viewers if Walmart might be in some kind of trouble based on what he saw at a store.

Troy filmed his video in a Walmart store and said, “Since nobody buys computers from Walmart, they’re being marked down by up to 75% off.”

He then showed viewers an HP Slim Desktop PC.

He continued, “The sticker price is probably still wrong.”

The price tag on the rack reads $479 for the computer.

Troy said, “To see the accurate price, you want to scan the barcode on the box using the Walmart app.”

The final price: $119.75.

In the text overlay, he wrote, “Is Walmart going broke?”

Let’s see what he had to say.

Here’s what folks had to say on TikTok.

This person chimed in.

Another TikTokker shared their thoughts.

And this person spoke up.

I don’t think Walmart is going out of business anytime soon…

