Walmart Customer Saw A Computer For Sale For Such A Cheap Price That He Wondered If They’re Going Out Of Business

Walmart is known for its good deals on all kinds of items, but this is bit too much?

A man named Troy posted a video on TikTok and asked viewers if Walmart might be in some kind of trouble based on what he saw at a store.

Troy filmed his video in a Walmart store and said, “Since nobody buys computers from Walmart, they’re being marked down by up to 75% off.”

He then showed viewers an HP Slim Desktop PC.

He continued, “The sticker price is probably still wrong.”

The price tag on the rack reads $479 for the computer.

Troy said, “To see the accurate price, you want to scan the barcode on the box using the Walmart app.”

The final price: $119.75.

In the text overlay, he wrote, “Is Walmart going broke?”

Let’s see what he had to say.

I don’t think Walmart is going out of business anytime soon…

