Walmart Shopper Was Upset That She Was Followed Around A Store By A Worker In Plain Clothes. – ‘I purposely did a figure eight to double check.’

I’ve never heard of the term “floorwalker” before, so I learned something new today!

Floorwalkers are plain-clothes employees who walk around stores to keep an eye on customers.

A woman named Sarah posted a video on TikTok and talked about the bad experience she had with a floorwalker at a Walmart store.

Sarah said, “For the past 20 minutes, this security guard kept following me. He’s made me feel like I’m a shoplifter. And I literally have a ton of things with my daughter here. I purposely did a figure eight to double check to see if he’s actually following me, and he kept following me.”

She added, “I said, ‘You know what? If this is what you think is happening, you’ve got the wrong person.'”

Sarah told viewers, “He literally just shrugged me off. He said, ‘Just go shopping. I’m not following you, you’re following me.’”

In her caption, she wrote, “Not a nice way to treat your customers. I refuse to support and shop at a company that does this to their customers every day.”

@sarahde932 Do better walmart…I had NOTHING to hide, but to have a security guard follow me for over 20 mins, make eye contact with me every time I looked up, is NOT right. At first I didn’t care, but when you’re a female with your 3 year old daughter being watched by a 6’5 man AND followed in every isle isn’t a nice feeling. To have the managers just watch and stay silent when I was crying for help, they just gave stickers to make the problem “better” was a slap in the face. To be told that I was following the security guard is PATHETIC. As a toddler mom, I do NOT have time to “follow” people when I’m shopping..Not a nice way to treat your customers who spend 100% of their baby bonus..I refuse to support and shop at a company that does this to their customers every day. #walmartcanada #walmart @Walmart Canada @Walmart ♬ original sound – Sarah.DeOliveira

