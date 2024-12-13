He Inherited Land Where He Used To Go Hunting Together With His Dad, But When His Brother Doesn’t Want To Obey The Hunting Rules He Tells Him He Can’t Use The Property

Family is family, and most of the time, we’ll give them what they want to make them happy.

In this story, a younger brother refused to give his older brother what he wanted, permission to hunt on property he inherited from their dad.

Read the full story below to see if you think he made the right decision.

AITA for not letting my brother hunt on my property? My father and I (38M) used to hunt a lot on our family property which was given to him when his father died. My father recently died and left the property to me. My brother (42M) was a fair weather hunter.

His brother told him that he was planning to go hunting.

He never bought tags, still hasn’t received his firearms licence, but expects us to bend rules to let him hunt. He asked me if I was going to hunt on the property this year, and I said on Saturday, I was. He said he would hunt Friday and Saturday.

When he found out that his brother wanted to hunt on his property, he said no.

I ask where he was hunting and with what guns, and he said my property and with the guns my dad left him. I’m holding all the guns until my brother gets his firearms licence. I said no, as he hasn’t hunted with our father or myself for 10 years, and very sporadically before that. And he did very little to care for our ailing father.

He was firm that he didn’t want his brother to hunt on his property.

He doesn’t own a bow, but said he would bow hunt (since you don’t need a firearms licence). I’m assuming he would want to borrow mine. But I don’t want him out there. It’s been 5 months since my father died and my first season without him, and I don’t want my brother out there with me. AITA for saying no?

It’s too bad the brothers don’t seem to get along, but I understand why he doesn’t want him brother to hunt with him.

Let’s see what people on Reddit have to say about this.

This user shares their personal thoughts.

Here’s another honest opinion.

Here’s another valid point.

This person believes he’s just being careful.

Finally, people are commending the responsible brother.

His brother needs to get his firearms license if he wants to hunt.

If you thought that was an interesting story, check this one out about a man who created a points system for his inheritance, and a family friend ends up getting almost all of it.