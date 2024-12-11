Groom Said He Wanted His Female Best Friend To Serve As His “Best Woman,” But His Fiancée Is Threatened By The Idea And Stops Talking To Him Altogether

When planning your wedding, you want to have all of your loved ones there with you to celebrate your big day.

What would you do if your fiancee did not want you to have your best friend as your ‘best woman’ in the ceremony?

That is what the groom-to-be in this story is dealing with, and he thinks his fiancee is being unreasonable.

Let’s see how the story unfolds…

AITA for insisting on having a best woman. I 28m just proposed to my fiance 26f Sarah. I have one child from my wife. She passed away in 2021 from the virus. I honestly never thought I’d find love again but I did. The problem is that my fiance doesn’t want my best friend Zara 29f to be my best woman. For context my best friend and I have been friends since we were seven years old. She and her family moved in next door and we both bonded over not having the best family situations. We’ve always had quite the sibling bond and even people who don’t know us sometimes mistake us for siblings because of the way we interact.

She sounds like a wonderful friend.

I love Zara like a little sister. She was there for me when my mom passed and when my wife passed in 2021. She used to bring over food for my son and I. She and her then boyfriend and now husband would take him out of the house if I just needed to be alone and my son adores her. She’s been there for me at my worst and I wanted her to be apart of a new chapter in my life. The problem is that my fiance isn’t really her biggest fan.

They don’t have to be best friends.

When they first meet, Sarah said that when she spoke to her she sounded rude and condescending, which is kind of true because Zara has a much deeper voice than most woman and is on the spectrum so she sounds monotonous all the time. I’ve explained that to Sarah, but she thinks it’s just an excuse. (I was with Sarah the first time they met and she didn’t say anything rude or condescending). She’s also very sarcastic so pair that with the voice and people think she’s rude.

Zara is trying to be nice to Sarah.

She’s actually very kind. She offers to take Sarah out for girls night when she and the other girlfriends of the friend group go, she’s made an effort to bond with her, but according to Sarah they just don’t click which I was fine with because not everyone has to like each other. It’s not like they’re rude to each other and fight, they’re quite friendly and cordial.

It does break tradition.

Sarah and I were discussing wedding plans the other day and I brought up having Zara as my best woman and Sarah shot down the idea.

When I asked why she said she didn’t want Zara to stick out among the other groomsman. I assumed maybe she didn’t want Zara to wear a dress because she loves her dresses so I told her she’d be fine wearing a suit, but she still said no and I got confused and asked if she didn’t want Zara in the wedding party at all and she said yes.

She is being irrational.

She said she didn’t want to give her friends and other people the wrong impression of me (which to me was very childish.) I insisted that I want Zara as my best woman because as much as I consider my fiancee my best friend and want to make her happy, Zara is also an important person in my life and I want her by my side.

She got frustrated and isn’t speaking to me anymore and her friends think that this means that there’s something going on between me and Zara. (She’s a married woman who hates cheating with every fibre of her being and I see her as my sister btw.) AITA?

Sarah seems too worried about what other people might think.

Let’s see what the people on Reddit have to say in the comments.

This commenter says this should have been addressed long ago.

This commenter has seen ‘Best Woman’ before.

Here is someone who thinks this is a red flag.

These are some good questions.

This person thinks the fiancee sounds controlling.

His fiancee needs to grow up.

If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parents’ 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.