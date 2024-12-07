Wife Asked Her Husband To Watch Their Baby, But His ‘Helping’ Makes Things So Much Worse So She Had To Step In

One woman asked her husband to watch their 3-month-old while she took a shower.

AITA for coming out to check on the baby who was screaming for 15 mins after I asked my husband to watch him? Okay, this happened only an hour or so ago. My husband, 42m, is really angry right now. I had asked him if he could watch the baby (3months male) so I could take a shower. He said yes and took the baby right away. I took my time getting my soaps, towel, wash cloth, and other shower things organized in the bathroom. During the entire 15 mins of me being in the bathroom, the baby was crying so hard that he was losing his breath.

I was wondering why he was crying for so long, so I came out of the bathroom and found that my husband had brought the baby swing into the kitchen and left the baby to cry while he cooked dinner on the stove. The babys face was red and tears down his face. I grabbed his pacifier and tried to calm him down a bit, and my husband became irritated that I was fussing over the baby instead of getting in the shower. I went to the sink to grab a clean bottle, intending to make a bottle and sit down to feed him so he stops crying.

My husband reacted instantly. He swore at me, and grabbed the bottle himself and started making it. He said I was ruining his plan for the night, and that I was taking over. He made the bottle and took the baby to the living room and fed him, telling me to go take my shower already. Why didn’t he just feed the baby 15 mins ago? I went and took my shower, came out and found the baby to be perfectly happy now, and my husband back at the stove and babbling with the baby. His mood was perfectly fine at this point.

I decided my best option would be to go sit in my room and try to calm down before I talk to him. He comes in and asks why I closed the door. I say that I don’t really want to talk to him right now. And that he is not to swear at me like that again. He immediately becomes angry, and says that I didn’t need to be messing with the baby when he has him. It got a little heated, with our voices raised, but nothing was said that was regrettable. In the end, I went back to the bedroom and he finished cooking. Later, he came into the room and angrily took his pillow and brought it to the living room. A clear statement that he wasn’t sleeping in the bed with me tonight. I got the baby to sleep and put him to bed, then swiped his pillow off the couch on my way back to our bedroom. I then crafted a text message basically telling him that he needs to come in and communicate with me about this, because I don’t think that i deserved to be swore at for fussing over a screaming baby. So, AITA for “taking over” when he didn’t feed the baby?

