Wife Has Been Caring For Her Husband Since His Cancer Diagnosis, But Her In-Laws Kept Disrespecting Her And Acting Like They’re Doing Her A Favor By Inviting Themselves Over

Supporting a loved one when they’re battling cancer is very challenging, but with the support of family, things can feel a little easier.

Unfortunately, this woman’s in-laws are only making things harder with their lack of common sense. Now she’s wondering if she’s possibly in the wrong for telling them ‘no’ when they invited themselves over for Thanksgiving.

Let’s read the story.

AITA? My husband has cancer My husband (32 years old) and I (32 years old) have been together for 14 wonderful years. 5 years ago my husband was diagnosed with stage 4 of testicular cancer. He beat it after going through chemo, radiation and surgery. I was with him through it all and worked very hard to make sure he was financially, physically and emotionally ok.

Needless to say, this is a very difficult situation.

I did my best to be strong for him. My relationship with his family became strained after they attempted to give him holistic medicine and I wouldn’t allow it because it wasn’t doctor-approved. At one point his mother blamed me for his cancer saying that I caused it.

I can imagine how hurtful this felt to this dedicated wife.

It lead to many stressful months of having to take care of him and dealing with his family, especially since he was staying with his mom since we were renting out a room in a house and it wouldn’t be suitable for him. Fast forward he beat it, we were able to get married and continued with our lovely life.

But things were about to get difficult once more.

Unfortunately, he was recently diagnosed with testicular cancer again. We noticed similar changes in his body and took him straight to the ER where they told us the cancer had returned.

She again dedicated herself to taking care of him.

He recently started his chemo and this time it is kicking his butt straight from the get-go. I’ve been doing my best to help him through it again and making sure he has what he needs. Luckily we have our own home which makes it easier for us to have our peace. His family comes by to help now and then.

But not without caveats…

His mom still makes snide remarks as to me making sure he eats all the fruit and food she brings. Telling me I need to cook (mind you, I work 40 hrs a week) and I’m juggling housework, cleaning, working, taking care of our pets and working on reports for my job. If I’m being quite honest, I’m taking care of everyone but myself, but that’s a story for another day.

It’s never a good idea to invite yourself over.

During their last visit they told me they would be celebrating Thanksgiving at our home. I was very upset as they invited themselves without even notifying us. I snapped at my brother-in-law and said “hell no.” He asked if I didn’t want them there and I said “No.”

And they don’t seem to have a clue as to why.

They claimed to want to make it easier for my husband; however, I don’t want to deal with them while also stressing about taking care of my husband. My husband and I had already talked about going over to their home so if he gets tired we can easily leave and come home to peace.

The mother-in-law keeps interfering.

As I mentioned, my relationship with my mother-in-law is not good. While having a moment with my husband at the hospital after his last testicle was removed, I was reassuring him that I didn’t see him any differently and I loved him deeply (he was sad because he said he wasn’t man enough for me). Well, she interjected herself when it was supposed to be a moment between husband and wife.

That’s just 1 of the many times that she’s overstepped. I’m trying to understand her as she is his mother, but there’s just too much bad history that makes me get anxious whenever she’s around. AITA?

