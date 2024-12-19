Woman Co-Parents With Her Stepkids’ Dad And Two Moms, But Now His Ex-Wife’s New Wife Is Bullying Her And She’s Had Enough

Co-parenting can be hard, but when a relationship has broken down good co-parenting is usually what’s best for the kids.

And when it means that they can have two sets of loving parents?

All the better.

But what happens when there is a power struggle between the two step-parents that threatens to ruin the harmony that the families have worked hard to create?

That’s exactly what happened to this wife, who found herself at odds with the other step-parent.

Read on to find out more.

AITA for refusing to talk to my husband’s ex-wife’s wife? I am 38, and am married to my 50-year-old husband. He shares custody of his two kids (a sixteen-year-old girl and a twelve-year-old boy) with his ex-wife. His ex is remarried, and her wife has become extremely involved in the co-parenting dynamic. They have been divorced for eight years. My husband’s ex-wife left him for her current wife. I met my husband almost six years ago and we married earlier this year. From the beginning, I’ve tried to be polite and respectful when interacting with his ex-wife and her wife. But over time, I’ve grown to avoid any direct contact with them, especially his ex-wife’s wife. Every time I do engage, she finds a way to talk down to me or make passive-aggressive comments, both to my face and indirectly through the kids.

Uh-oh. Read on to find out how this situation developed.

For example, she’ll say things like, “I’m surprised you’re here, with you it’s always hit or miss,” or, “we’re too old for what you do.” She’s also made snide remarks about how I am not good with the kids, like “you can always ask me questions as I know how to parent them.” The kids have picked up on it, too. They’ve mentioned things like, “our stepmom says you don’t really know about kids because you don’t have any,” or, “stepmom and mom said you’re only involved because Dad needs help.” It’s incredibly frustrating, especially because I’ve made every effort to build a good relationship with the kids and respect their boundaries.

Let’s see what action this woman decided to take.

I finally decided that for my own sanity, I’m done trying to engage with her. I still talk to my husband’s ex-wife when necessary, but I won’t involve myself with her wife anymore. Of course, this hasn’t gone unnoticed. Now, the ex-wife and her wife are accusing me of being “inappropriate” and “difficult” because I won’t speak to her or coordinate directly with her. They insist that her involvement is “necessary” and that I’m not prioritizing what’s best for the kids. But here’s the thing: I’m not refusing to co-parent. I’m refusing to subject myself to someone who consistently disrespects me and undermines my role in the kids’ lives. My husband agrees with me, but I’m still questioning whether I’m doing the right thing for the kids by drawing this line.

Read on to discover another twist to this story.

Additionally, I am pregnant and this is causing me great stress. The ex-wife is already creating conflict with my husband every chance she gets. She interferes with our custodial time every week and constantly berates him in the parenting app they use to communicate. AITA?

What the ex-wife’s new wife is doing is not okay.

Constantly taking down to this woman and making the kids think she has no idea what she’s doing?

It sounds like the new wife is either insecure, or completely toxic.

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

It’s so clear that the mom and her wife are the problem here.

This step-mom is trying to do her best by her husband and the kids, and being bullied in the process.

Sounds like the husband should be glad that his ex-wife left him.

