Woman Is Excited To Book Her Perfect Fall Wedding Date, But Her Jealous Brother Claims He’s Getting Married On The Same Day
Some siblings have an easy relationship, loving and supporting one another through everything.
Other siblings? Not so much.
Take the woman in this story, for example. Her brother is constantly overshadowing her with his drama, and it’s all become too much.
Now there’s good news in her life, and he’s threatening to ruin it all over again.
WIBTA if I booked my wedding venue, despite my brother claiming the same date?
I am 25, and I recently got engaged to my partner of six years. We’re planning an autumn 2026 wedding.
I’m a bit of a goth and have always wanted a celestial, spooky October vibe for my big day, and this felt perfect. However, my brother (26) is making things difficult.
For background, my brother has a history of addiction, legal trouble, and financial instability. He’s also been the center of attention in my family for as long as I can remember, due to these issues, and often overshadows my milestones/problems.
A couple of examples include: he crashed his car when I graduated from my postgrad, revealed a debt of 10k at my master’s graduation, and went missing for two weeks when I was hospitalised for my mental health (he was on a drug bender).
I love him, but his behavior has always been hard to deal with, and I’m tired of making excuses for him.
My brother is currently dating a significantly older woman (she’s 43 years old) with three kids, the oldest of whom is 21. They’ve been together five months, and while I’ve been supportive, the relationship is unstable, and his complaints about her and her kids are constant.
About a month ago, my brother asked when my wedding would be.
When I mentioned autumn 2026, he claimed that he and his girlfriend were planning to get married then too and even gave me a specific date.
I was shocked since they aren’t even engaged. When I asked if they could hold off a bit, he insulted my relationship, saying it doesn’t take him six years to know he wants to marry someone. He called me insecure, and told me to “get over myself.”
I’ve not spoken to him since.
My dad tried to mediate and told him to apologize and sort things out with me, but it’s been almost a month, and I’ve heard nothing.
I’ve since found the perfect venue that fits my wedding vision, but I’m hesitant to book it.
My brother’s relationship is unstable, and it’s unlikely they’ll even make it to 2026, let alone actually get married.
She’s also still married and needs a divorce before they could wed.
I’m sick of having to live my life by his rules. Still, I don’t want to cause more drama.
AITA?
This brother sounds troubled at best, a manipulative and vindictive piece of work at worst.
Their parents seem to be trying to keep the family together, but what about the cost to the sister?
Let’s see what Reddit thought of this situation.
Most people pointed out that until the brother had a date booked and paid for, it was fair game.
While this person thought that the woman was being far too considerate.
And others doubted the brother’s motivations.
This person encouraged her to go for it, looking to the future instead of lingering on her brother and the past.
This brother needs help – and not from his sister.
