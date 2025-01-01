Woman Stays With Her Mom During Her College Internship, But The Husband Of An HOA Board Member Makes Rude Comments About Her Online And She Snaps Back

Neighbors.

If you’ve got good ones, it can be the best thing in the world: a friendly wave on the driveway, someone to borrow sugar from, a nearby dog-sitter, and an occasional invite to a BBQ.

But if you’ve got dodgy neighbors, everything about your life can be thrown into disarray.

That’s what the woman in this story discovered when she was staying at her mom’s new place.

Read on to find out how a neighbor gave her a nasty surprise.

AITA for responding to a neighbor on Facebook? I am 22 and staying at my mom’s house while I’m doing an internship in my home city. She left this weekend, and I’m staying here by myself. For some context, my mom just moved into a new house in kind of a nobody minds their business neighborhood. So I’m out in the garage building stuff for my mom, listening to music, using power tools. When I’m about 30 minutes in, this man that looked to be about my dad’s age comes up to me and asks me if I have any idea what I’m doing. I said yes, and asked him who he was. He pointed to his house and then asks “and who are you?” I tell him I’m the daughter of the owner of this house. He says “that’s funny, name of old homeowner doesn’t have a daughter.”

This story just keeps getting weirder.

So I said well I’m not her daughter, she doesn’t own this house anymore. He starts getting argumentative, so I decide to just ignore him and keep working. He stands there trying to shout over the tools, but leaves eventually. I finish up for the day and have a beer before going inside. Well yesterday morning, my mom calls me and tells me that there’s a post about me on the neighborhood’s Facebook page that says I was rude. That my mom was letting some “disrespectful teenager” play around with power tools unattended. The post said that “underage drinking” was taking place and included “photographic evidence”. There were a few comments under the post criticizing him for taking pictures of me, but there were also a whole bunch saying crap like “kids these days” etc.

Read on to find out how this woman responded.

Here’s what I apparently did wrong. I commented on the post saying “actually sir, I am 22 years old, I work in a shop when I’m up at college, and I was not doing anything wrong. Please delete these photos of me.” He messaged me on Facebook messenger calling me entitled and accused me of lying to him, asked to see my ID, threatened to call the cops, then promptly blocked me. My mom is angry at me because I “embarrassed” her in her new neighborhood and said I should have ignored the post because now we both look bad. I was mad because I didn’t think I did anything wrong.

Uh-oh. This only gets worse.

But apparently this dude’s wife is on the Homeowner’s Association board, so my mom is afraid of retaliation. If I was a 45-year-old man doing the exact same thing, nobody would bat an eye. I really don’t think I was in the wrong here, but my mom sure seems to think so, and she will only respond in really cryptic ways to my texts I send her. AITA?

This guy shouldn’t have been creeping around and getting all up in someone else’s business.

The Facebook post is bad enough – but the photos?

Let’s see what Reddit had to say about this.

This person commended the woman’s response and offered a little advice.

Meanwhile, another commenter had a more mischievous idea.

Others thought that the situation said a lot about the man.

She was absolutely within her rights to be using the power tools, but he just seemed to be looking for trouble.

What a horrible way to welcome someone to the neighborhood.

