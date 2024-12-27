Woman Struggled To Change The Tire On Her Car, But When A Mechanic Offered To Help, She Told Him She Didn’t Need His Help

Some people are so proud that they can’t accept help when it’s offered to them.

In this story, a person talks about his friend Luigi who is an experienced mechanic.

Luigi saw a woman struggling to change her car tire, so he offered his help.

He was only trying to be nice, but when she rejected his help, he decided to be petty.

Read the story below for all the details.

Lady screams at friend offering to help change her tire. He decided to rub her nose in it. I was visiting my friend. We’ll call him Luigi. He told me this happened to him a few days ago in SF while picking up his kid from school. He is a literal one-man Luigi. He usually carries enough tools to build a car from scrap in his SUV.

Luigi saw a lady who was trying to change her vehicle’s tire.

He saw a lady struggling to change her tire. According to him, she wasn’t getting the lefty loosies and righty tighties part when taking the old wheel off because she had the car raised off the ground before doing that.

He offered his service to her, but she dismissed his help.

He crossed the street to offer his services, and let her know he was a mechanic. He said he can help her out to change her tire. She barked him out and told him she knows what she’s doing and to leave her alone.

So he went back to his truck and swapped his wheel with the spare tire.

He crossed back to his truck and watched her just spin the tire over and over. He then got the idea to take his wheel off and swap it with the spare. Not sure if other mechanic-minded people do this but Luigi, myself, and a few others I know carry Milwaukee impacts because you never know when you need it along with a socket set or two.

He did this in less than 10 minutes to show the lady how fast he can do it.

Being a seasoned mechanic, Luigi had a fast jack so he was able to raise his truck with a few less pumps. He used the impact to take the wheel off and swap it with the spare. He claims he did it in less than 10 minutes, and went as far as switching the spare back with the old tire in that time frame. He said he couldn’t tell if she was watching him or not. But he felt someone was staring at the back of his neck before hopping back in his truck still watching her struggle with the wheel.

The lady went back to her building.

She eventually put the car back down, and went back into her building. He pretty much laughed out of the area before picking his kid up to drive back home. I still wonder if she ever got the wheel off or called a tow truck.

Haha! That was funny. It’s too bad she was too stubborn to let him help.

Just because someone refuses your help doesn’t mean you get to mock them.

