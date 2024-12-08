Woman Wore A Yellow Dress To Her Friend’s Wedding, But When The Blacklights Were On She Was Being Asked To Leave Because Her Dress Looked White

As wedding guests, we do respect common wedding etiquette such as not wearing white to the wedding. This is so we wouldn’t steal the focus from the bride who’s wearing a white dress.

This woman shares that she attended her friend’s wedding wearing a yellow dress; however, when the backlight was turned on, her dress appeared white. Now, she’s wondering if her dress was inappropriate.

Check out the full story below.

AITA for refusing to leave a wedding because I wore a dress that looks white under a black light? A few months ago, I attended a close friend’s wedding with my husband. I wore a yellow dress. Think like Belle in Beauty and the Beast yellow. Or bumble bee yellow. So yellow, that I did not qestion if it was appropriate or not to wear to a wedding, and neither did my friends nor family.

When they dimmed the lights and turned on the backlights, her yellow dress appeared white.

I arrive at the wedding, we have the ceremony, the cocktail hour, the dinner, and the reception. I get many compliments on the dress, and the bride even comments on how much she loves it several times. Towards the end of the reception, the venue dimmed the lights and turned on some blacklights. These blacklights made my dress appear more white than yellow.

Someone approached her and told her to leave.

A member of the wedding party approached me while the blacklights were on and stated that I needed to leave because my dress was “white” and “inappropriate.” I stated that the dress was yellow, but the blacklights were making it appear white. The member of the wedding party stated that if I didn’t leave, she would “make me.”

She refused to leave.

I stated I’m here to celebrate my friend, repeated that the dress was yellow, and said I will not be leaving early. The bride and the groom hadn’t left yet, and I came from overseas. The conversation while heated, did not have raised voices or foul language from either side. But I will say it was tense.

From afar, she saw the groom shrugging off the issue with her dress.

The wedding party member walked off. And I watched as they immediately went to talk to the groom, angrily pointing in my direction. The groom shrugged and continued to dance.

Another wedding guest told her that she should have left the party.

The next morning, I was approached by a different friend at breakfast (not in the wedding party). They stated that they heard what happened, and that I should have left when asked because it made people “uncomfortable” and that I made it about me “partying” rather than “respecting wedding etiquette.” I have felt incredibly embarrassed about this since. So, am I the jerk for not leaving the wedding when asked?

If the bride and groom didn’t mind, I don’t know why she should leave.

