A Cancer Patient Shared Why People Shouldn’t Use the Same Bathroom As Those Who Are Going Through Chemotherapy

A woman named Misty posted a video on TikTok and go real with viewers about what they SHOULD NOT do when it comes to cancer patients and bathrooms.

Misty told viewers, “So if you have someone in your family that has cancer, and they’re going through chemotherapy, it is recommended that that person that is receiving use a separate toilet than everyone in the house.”

She continued, “If you’re unable to use a separate toilet, it is recommended that the receiving treatments, when we go to the bathroom, that we not only flush the toilet three times with the lid down, but we clean that toilet immediately after using.”

Misty said that not following these directions can result in people who use the same toilet being exposed to chemotherapy drugs through human waste, which can lead to side effects.

She said that people should also use Clorox products to clean homes where individuals are living with people going through chemotherapy treatment.

Misty added, “You’re just being safe for everybody around you.”

@lifewithmisty8 If the person is receiving chemotherapy treatments, they should be very cautious for the friends and family that are around them by making sure you are following proper protocol. When using the bathroom are urine and feces still have a trace of chemotherapy so it is highly recommended that we flush the toilet multiple times with the lid down and clean the toilet to attempt to prevent exposure to the medication. People who are exposed to chemotherapy and up having tons of side effects #creatorsearchinsights #chemotok #chemo #breastcancer #mycancerjourney #chemodiaries #chemotherapysideeffectssuck #symptomsofcancer #exposedtochemicals ♬ original sound – lifewithmisty8

