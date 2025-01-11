A Driver Talked About What Happened When A Tesla Owner Tried To Road Rage On Him. – ‘He can’t get over because it’s bumper to bumper. He can’t move.’

Road rage is no joke…

But I guess it can be funny sometimes as long as no one gets hurt!

A TikTokker named James posted a video and shared a story about the humorous experience he had with an upset Tesla driver.

James said, “Just letting you all know you cannot road rage in a Tesla. It doesn’t work out for you.”

He said a driver in a Tesla tried to merge in front of James on a busy freeway, but there was no room to let him in.

The other driver got behind James’ car and flipped him the bird.

James said, “He’s now riding my *** and flipping me off in my mirror, just constantly. And then I remember, Teslas have one of the most sensitive auto braking functions in like all of cars.”

James continued, “So I start having some fun with it. I’m seeing him in the mirror. He’s inching forward. I tap my brakes a little bit. I go a little further, tap on my brakes a little bit, and he can’t get over because it’s bumper to bumper. He can’t move. He’s stuck behind me in his car.”

He added, “I have never in my life enjoyed bumper-to-bumper traffic until today. I mean, that was the most fun I’ve ever had in my car. I was dying laughing for 20 minutes.”

Take a look at the video.

Be careful out there on the road, friends!

