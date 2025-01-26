A Sauced Couple Blocked Their View At The Music Festival, So They Put His Sweater In A Puddle To Teach Them A Lesson

Unfortunately a lot of concert goers are really inconsiderate. Introduce bad weather and drunkenness and it gets worse.

Block my friend’s view? I’ll block access to your sweater This happened last week at a large European festival. Right before the main headliner of the night was playing, a thunderstorm erupted and rain began pouring down. As we were quite keen to see this music act, my friend and I took shelter under a tent entrance with my friend right at the front of the entrance as she is very petite.

A drunk couple using a fully red and not see-through waterproof draped over the both of them came staggering over and stood right in front of my mate, completely blocking her view. We both politely asked them to move as they had a waterproof and could stand anywhere without getting wet but we were not only ignored but they openly kept raising their arms even higher to prevent any kind of view. We were both quite frustrated considering this music act was one of the reasons we’d come to the festival in the first place and instead of watching it we got to see the couple drunkenly either having a make out session or arguing in their language.

All of a sudden the woman walked away from her partner and threw his sweater at him. The sweater fell to the floor but the man was too drunk to noticed and just swayed in his spot. In a moment of utter pettiness, I quickly reached down and grabbed his sweater, pushing it behind me into a puddle. He didn’t notice at all and staggered off after his partner. I do hope he didn’t get too cold after that storm but we definitely enjoyed the rest of the set much more after that.

