A Fast Food Customer Was Rude To A Homeless Man, So This Employee Yelled At Him To Knock It Off

Things can sure get testy at fast food restaurants from time to time, huh?

As a former fast food employee at a taco joint, the answer is YES.

And the young woman who wrote this story on Reddit wants to know if she did anything wrong when she got into a verbal altercation with a customer.

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for yelling at an elderly man? “I (18 f) work later in the morning at a fast food restaurant & every morning we get a pretty good crowd of seniors. I just switched from nights to mornings so I’m not very familiar with the regulars. There’s this one old man who comes in often according to my coworkers & he has a problem with this one homeless guy who comes in a lot to buy coffee & something small to eat. While I was serving someone in the drive thru I could see the old man staring & giving dirty looks to the homeless man. It started to bother me but I didn’t know what to say. My manager asked me to do a coffee round because when she does it the old man always complains about the homeless man being in the restaurant. I’m pretty abrasive & can’t stand when people are rude to others.

What are you looking at…?

When I reached his table he didn’t say anything about the homeless man, but he did give me a dirty look when I reached the homeless man & gave him a refill on his coffee. A few minutes later the homeless man stood up & walked near the front to get more cream/sugar for his coffee. The old man came storming up & started yelling at him saying “get out of here! You don’t belong in here! You’re here all the time & I’m sick of seeing you!”

She decided to put him in his place.

I slammed my hands on the counter & said “that’s enough! Just because you have different financial situations doesn’t make you better than him! He’s a paying customer & he’s minding is own business. If you have a problem with him being here & keep giving him dirty looks or say one more rude thing then you can get out because we don’t tolerate harassment here.” Then he said something about how I should respect old people & have better customer service skills, So I told him “respect is earned not given” & then the old man sat down.

Smell ya later!

When he finished his coffee he said he was never coming back so I said “okay bye have the day you deserve!” & gave him a smile while waving. I understand I should’ve spoken to him nicer because two wrongs don’t make a right but I don’t like my job & am sick of dealing with the disrespect that comes with working in fast food. Especially from people who think I should respect them just because they’re elderly. Plus the day prior I put in my two weeks notice. AITA for yelling at him?”

She wasn’t having it!

And honestly, none of us should let things like that slide.

