A Fast Food Customer Was Rude To A Homeless Man, So This Employee Yelled At Him To Knock It Off

by Matthew Gilligan

Things can sure get testy at fast food restaurants from time to time, huh?

As a former fast food employee at a taco joint, the answer is YES.

And the young woman who wrote this story on Reddit wants to know if she did anything wrong when she got into a verbal altercation with a customer.

Read her story below and see what you think.

AITA for yelling at an elderly man?

“I (18 f) work later in the morning at a fast food restaurant & every morning we get a pretty good crowd of seniors.

I just switched from nights to mornings so I’m not very familiar with the regulars.

There’s this one old man who comes in often according to my coworkers & he has a problem with this one homeless guy who comes in a lot to buy coffee & something small to eat.

While I was serving someone in the drive thru I could see the old man staring & giving dirty looks to the homeless man.

It started to bother me but I didn’t know what to say.

My manager asked me to do a coffee round because when she does it the old man always complains about the homeless man being in the restaurant.

I’m pretty abrasive & can’t stand when people are rude to others.

What are you looking at…?

When I reached his table he didn’t say anything about the homeless man, but he did give me a dirty look when I reached the homeless man & gave him a refill on his coffee.

A few minutes later the homeless man stood up & walked near the front to get more cream/sugar for his coffee.

The old man came storming up & started yelling at him saying “get out of here! You don’t belong in here! You’re here all the time & I’m sick of seeing you!”

She decided to put him in his place.

I slammed my hands on the counter & said “that’s enough! Just because you have different financial situations doesn’t make you better than him! He’s a paying customer & he’s minding is own business. If you have a problem with him being here & keep giving him dirty looks or say one more rude thing then you can get out because we don’t tolerate harassment here.”

Then he said something about how I should respect old people & have better customer service skills,

So I told him “respect is earned not given” & then the old man sat down.

Smell ya later!

When he finished his coffee he said he was never coming back so I said “okay bye have the day you deserve!” & gave him a smile while waving.

I understand I should’ve spoken to him nicer because two wrongs don’t make a right but I don’t like my job & am sick of dealing with the disrespect that comes with working in fast food.

Especially from people who think I should respect them just because they’re elderly. Plus the day prior I put in my two weeks notice.

AITA for yelling at him?”

Let’s see what Reddit users said about this.

This person said she’s NTA.

Another reader agreed.

This individual shared their thoughts.

Another person chimed in.

And this reader had a lot to say.

She wasn’t having it!

And honestly, none of us should let things like that slide.

