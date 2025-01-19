A Father Asked This Man To Swap Seats On A Plane So He And His Son Could Sit Together, But He Refused And Said It’s Not His Problem

When flying with family, we all want to sit beside each other.

However, that’s not always the case, and sometimes, random family members might get random seats.

This man says a father asked him to swap seats so that he and his son could sit together.

He refused and implied that it’s not his problem.

Read the story below for all the details.

AITA for refusing to give up my seat on the plane so a boy could sit next to his father, and to tell the father to behave himself? I (29M) boarded my short flight (70 min) which has a 2-2 seating arrangement. I had booked myself a window seat. And when I got there, I saw maybe a 7-year-old boy. He’s sitting in there next to his father (about 50 y/o) in the aisle seat. The opposite row also had his mother and his sister sitting there.

A father asked this man if they could swap seats.

Although this happened less than 24 hours ago, I was exhausted. So, I don’t remember the conversation word for word. I pointed towards my seat. And the father asked me if I would mind swapping so they could sit together. And that their seat is in the row behind it.

He refused because he wanted a window seat.

I said that I would only swap if it is a window seat, and he said it is an aisle seat. Then I said I wouldn’t swap, and the following conversation happened: Him: So, do you want to sit next to my son? Me: I don’t care. I just want the window seat. Him: (Standing up and getting his son up) You are a very nice person. I mean not a very nice person. Me: It’s none of your business, and be polite.

The father was trying to shame him.

Him: I am not (referring to polite). Me: (I said something but I don’t remember) …and behave yourself. I just stood there looking at him seriously. I think he was trying to shame me initially, but he didn’t respond anything else to that. His wife was watching this the whole time.

Then, somebody else offered their seat to the father.

When somebody in the row behind saw it, he offered to swap and sat next to me. So, they did eventually sit next to each other. For all I care, they could have sat 20 rows apart or even booked a new flight. I had zero investment in this or their reasons. They can ask, and I can say no. And that should be the end of it, in my opinion.

He continues to explain his side.

I didn’t like that they basically pulled a fait accompli when trying to swap with me. If they care that much, they can book their seats in advance like everyone else. I didn’t have a good reason why I need the window seat, except that I like it. And I don’t like the aisle seat. LOL.













People need to accept that some passengers wouldn’t always grant their request.

And they have to deal with it.

