January 5, 2025 at 6:47 am

A Flight Attendant Got Honest About The Kinds of Carry-On Bags That Drive Her Crazy. – ‘Those are terrible. They’re too big. They don’t fit into the sizer.’

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@karinameetsworld

I didn’t know someone could have such strong feelings about carry-on luggage!

A flight attendant named Karina posted a video on TikTok and sounded off about the baggage that she doesn’t mind…and the kind she despises.

Source: TikTok

Karina told viewers that Monos and Away luggage doesn’t bother her at all, but added, “If you have a Béis luggage, those are terrible. They’re too big. They don’t fit into the sizer, okay? So stop buying those. They’re way too big.”

Karina said another pet peeve is when people pack bags with so much stuff that they expand the original size of the luggage.

Source: TikTok

She said, “The other day, someone came on with a carry-on luggage that was literally the size of my friend’s checked luggage. I don’t know how he made it on, but [an] agent tagged it, so I was like, ‘You need to bring it off.’”

Karina also said that she doesn’t like a particular brand of carry-on bags that have an awkward shape. She couldn’t remember the name of the brand but she said, “they take up so much space and they’re such an awkward shape so that you can’t put anything around it.”

Source: TikTok

Check out what she had to say.

@karinameetsworld

Replying to @Soni Im personally a fan of @away and @Monos but any bag WITHIN THE dimensions will never be an issue on any airline! And be considerate of other passengers 😚 #travel #standbytravel #carryonbag #cabincrewlife #flightattendant

♬ original sound – KARINZ

Karina posted a follow-up video and told viewers, “I don’t care what brand it is. As long as it fits in the sizer, that’s going to be good.”

Check out what else she had to say in the video below.

@karinameetsworld

Replying to @Soni Im personally a fan of @away and @Monos but any bag WITHIN THE dimensions will never be an issue on any airline! And be considerate of other passengers 😚 #travel #standbytravel #carryonbag #cabincrewlife #flightattendant

♬ original sound – KARINZ

Here’s what folks said on TikTok.

This viewer spoke up.

Source: TikTok

Another TikTok user shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok

And one individual chimed in.

Source: TikTok

She has strong feelings about luggage…

If you liked that story, check out this one about a 72-year-old woman was told by her life insurance company that her policy was worthless because she’d paid for 40 years. 🙁

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES, TRAVEL
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter