A Flight Attendant Got Honest About The Kinds of Carry-On Bags That Drive Her Crazy. – ‘Those are terrible. They’re too big. They don’t fit into the sizer.’

I didn’t know someone could have such strong feelings about carry-on luggage!

A flight attendant named Karina posted a video on TikTok and sounded off about the baggage that she doesn’t mind…and the kind she despises.

Karina told viewers that Monos and Away luggage doesn’t bother her at all, but added, “If you have a Béis luggage, those are terrible. They’re too big. They don’t fit into the sizer, okay? So stop buying those. They’re way too big.”

Karina said another pet peeve is when people pack bags with so much stuff that they expand the original size of the luggage.

She said, “The other day, someone came on with a carry-on luggage that was literally the size of my friend’s checked luggage. I don’t know how he made it on, but [an] agent tagged it, so I was like, ‘You need to bring it off.’”

Karina also said that she doesn’t like a particular brand of carry-on bags that have an awkward shape. She couldn’t remember the name of the brand but she said, “they take up so much space and they’re such an awkward shape so that you can’t put anything around it.”



Karina posted a follow-up video and told viewers, “I don’t care what brand it is. As long as it fits in the sizer, that’s going to be good.”



She has strong feelings about luggage…

