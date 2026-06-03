A Viral Airport Moment Shows How Some Fragile Items Are Handled Behind the Scenes

Well, this doesn’t look good, now does it?

A man named Nick posted a video he filmed from inside a plane on to the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport…and let’s just say that it wasn’t pretty.

In the video, a luggage handler took guitar cases from a baggage cart and tossed them roughly on the ground.

There were already three guitar cases laying on the pavement and he threw four more down with them

The video’s caption reads, “I hope your guitars are okay.”

Here’s the video.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who closed his bank account after being told his initial transaction didn’t qualify him for free parking.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

And this individual dropped some knowledge.

This guy doesn’t seem too concerned about those guitars…