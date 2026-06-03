June 2, 2026 at 10:35 pm

A Viral Airport Moment Shows How Some Fragile Items Are Handled Behind the Scenes

by Matthew Gilligan

man working at an airport

TikTok/@goyamariacookie

Well, this doesn’t look good, now does it?

A man named Nick posted a video he filmed from inside a plane on to the tarmac at Los Angeles International Airport…and let’s just say that it wasn’t pretty.

man working at an airport

TikTok/@goyamariacookie

In the video, a luggage handler took guitar cases from a baggage cart and tossed them roughly on the ground.

man working at an airport

TikTok/@goyamariacookie

There were already three guitar cases laying on the pavement and he threw four more down with them

The video’s caption reads, “I hope your guitars are okay.”

man working at an airport

TikTok/@goyamariacookie

Here’s the video.

@goyamariacookie

I hope your guitars are ok #LAX #losangeles #airport #guitartok

♬ Cumbia Buena – Grupo La Cumbia

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a man who closed his bank account after being told his initial transaction didn’t qualify him for free parking.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person didn’t hold back.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.29.38 PM A Viral Airport Moment Shows How Some Fragile Items Are Handled Behind the Scenes

Another viewer shared their thoughts.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.29.47 PM A Viral Airport Moment Shows How Some Fragile Items Are Handled Behind the Scenes

And this individual dropped some knowledge.

Screenshot 2026 04 07 at 4.30.00 PM A Viral Airport Moment Shows How Some Fragile Items Are Handled Behind the Scenes

This guy doesn’t seem too concerned about those guitars…

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Author

Matthew Gilligan

Categories: Life & Drama, Workplace
Tags: · , , , , , , , , ,

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