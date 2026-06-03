A Homeowner Ripped Up His Floorboards Looking for Victorian Tiles—and Exposed a Shocking, Century-Old Secret

It’s only natural that you’d think you’d find some Victorian tiles in a Victorian house, right?

But you never know what you’re going to find when you buy an old home!

A man named Fil showed TikTok viewers that he got a surprise that he wasn’t too crazy about when he was conducting some home renovation.

Fil pulled up carpet in the house in the video.

The text overlay reads, “We were expecting Victorian tiles…”

The text continues, “We got THIS instead.”

Fil then found a wet floor mat under the carpet.

The text told viewers, “We thought it was a leak.”

The text continues, “It was even worse.”

Fil pulled back the floor mat…

And he discovered plain tiles.

Another text overlay reads ,”The ’70s owe us an apology.”

The video’s caption reads, “We were ready for Victorian tiles…the house had other plans.”

Take a look at the video.

If you enjoyed this post, check out this story about a family living outside the HOA who refuse to remove their tree or lights despite their neighbors hating them.

TikTokkers shared their thoughts.

This person asked a question.

Another viewer weighed in.

And this individual offered some advice.

Well, that’s not what he was expecting…