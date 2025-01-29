A Neighbor Yelled At Him Because Of Car Lights In Their Windows, So They Told Her To Go Ahead And Call The Cops.

Ugh, here we go again, folks…

It’s time to dive into a story from Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page about a neighbor who seems like they want to stir up drama for no reason whatsoever.

Get all the details below and see if you think this person did anything wrong.

AITA for using my driveway to load up kids and granny after a family party? “My husband (31m) and I (38m) have lived in our house for 6 years. We don’t have a garage and share a driveway with a neighbor we love. We typically have a few big parties a year. 2024 has been rough with some mental health issues and significant losses, so last night’s big family gathering was refreshing and fun to have the house all decorated and full of loved ones again. Most of our guests parked behind our house; many had kids and gifts to load up when it was time to go. I helped grandma (80f) get in her daughter’s car and went back inside. My husband helped his sister and her husband load up their three girls (8, 6, and 4).

Here we go…

Suddenly, the neighbor across the street came charging up the driveway, screaming about headlights in her front window. Her husband was also yelling from across the street. The kids were visibly upset and crying when the woman got up to our porch. The kids’ parents yell back at her, mostly asking her to calm down and stop yelling. They turned their headlights off the second they understood what the problem was. Then the husband (still on the porch yelling across the street) says the parking lights are also too bright.

What a jerk!

After some back and forth, my husband (sassily, but with a smile) told her to get off the porch and go home because her screaming was making the whole departure take even longer. He told her to call the cops if she wanted to, but this was the last car out. I can see their window as I type this. Not a shred of curtains or blinds or anything. They were upset because they were trying to watch TV and the headlights from our driveway were blinding them for about 30 minutes between everyone leaving the party combined. AITA for using our driveway?”

Here’s how Reddit users reacted.

This person chimed in.

Another Reddit user shared their thoughts.

This individual said he’s NTA.

This person agreed.

And one Reddit user spoke up.

Go ahead…make my day!

We really don’t care.

If you liked that post, check this one about a guy who got revenge on his condo by making his own Christmas light rules.