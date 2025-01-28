A New Mother Highlighted A Generous Gift On Social Media, But Her Stepsister’s Jealous Outburst Made Her Question Everything

Becoming a new mom is a beautiful experience, but some people just can’t stand to let others have the spotlight.

AITA for posting about my gift “maternity box” on social media when my stepsister never got one for her son? I recently had my first child. When we were discharged, the hospital sent us home with a “baby box.” It was a cute little box that can double as a bed and came with a mattress, some baby clothes, and other essentials.

This caught me off guard because I live in the US. I thought this was only a thing in Finland.

Turns out, the county I live in works with a charity that provides these boxes for all expecting moms. I was pretty stoked about this, so I made a post on Instagram showing it off.

My stepmom messaged me and told me I should take down the post a few days later. She said it was in bad taste because a lot of new moms don’t get this perk. She pointed out that her daughter, my stepsister, has been very upset by this. My stepsister did reach out, but her response was something like, “wow, I had my son, all the hospital sent me was some maxi pads and a bill.”

I didn’t take down the post because I want to highlight the work that charity was doing. Especially for women in my area who may not be aware of the baby boxes and could really need it.

My stepsister sent me a DM telling me to take the post down. She said it’s unfair she has to struggle with a special needs baby while the other moms can gloat about how being a new mom is awesome. She said that she never got a free box or clothes or perfume like my cousin, and everyone stopped caring once she had her son while me, my cousin, and all our other relatives “get all the attention.”

Right now, I’m leaning towards keeping the post up. I don’t live in the same state as my stepfamily but am aware of social programs designed to help parents with special needs kids. That or my stepsister get help or get counseling. But maybe that’s not the best move. AITA?

What did Reddit think?

