Dollar Tree Shopper Claimed That People Are Getting Scammed By The Stores’ “Plus” Sections

Dollar Tree stores have been put on blast a lot lately by TikTokkers, and here’s another video for you to chew on!

A creator who specializes in Dollar Tree content posted a video and explained why he thinks the chain store is scamming its customers.

The man wrote in the text overlay “Dollar Tree is scamming us” and then showed viewers why he feels this way…

He found an Ombre water bottle priced at $5 in one part of the store…and then a similar bottle that cost $1.25.

Hmmm…

In the video, the man wrote, “Don’t be fooled.”

Check out the video.

Let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Another shopper shared a story.

And this individual is over it.

Hmmm, what’s going on here…?

The deals are there, but you have to hunt for them.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.