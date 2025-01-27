January 27, 2025 at 6:48 am

Dollar Tree Shopper Claimed That People Are Getting Scammed By The Stores’ “Plus” Sections

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@dollar.tree.finds11

Dollar Tree stores have been put on blast a lot lately by TikTokkers, and here’s another video for you to chew on!

A creator who specializes in Dollar Tree content posted a video and explained why he thinks the chain store is scamming its customers.

Source: TikTok/@dollar.tree.finds11

The man wrote in the text overlay “Dollar Tree is scamming us” and then showed viewers why he feels this way…

Source: TikTok/@dollar.tree.finds11

He found an Ombre water bottle priced at $5 in one part of the store…and then a similar bottle that cost $1.25.

Hmmm…

In the video, the man wrote, “Don’t be fooled.”

Source: TikTok/@dollar.tree.finds11

Check out the video.

@dollar.tree.finds11

don’t be fooled #dollartreefinds #dollartreelover #125 #fyp #waterbottle #scam #fooled @Dollar Tree

♬ original sound – Dollar Tree Finds

Let’s see how viewers reacted.

This person shared their thoughts.

Source: TikTok/@dollar.tree.finds11

Another shopper shared a story.

Source: TikTok/@dollar.tree.finds11

And this individual is over it.

Source: TikTok/@dollar.tree.finds11

Hmmm, what’s going on here…?

The deals are there, but you have to hunt for them.

If you liked that story, check out this video about a Dollar Store cashier who has had it with customers who argue over $4 products.

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: STORIES
Tags: · , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2025 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter