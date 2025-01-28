A Tesla Cybertruck Owner Showed How Pricey Her Insurance Quote Was

I mean, if you’re gonna be a vehicle like a Tesla Cybertruck, you should probably be prepared to fork out a lot of dough for insurance.

A woman named Rebecca took to TikTok to tell viewers about the quote she received to get car insurance for a Cybertruck…and it wasn’t pretty…

Rebecca said she currently owns a 2023 Tesla Model 3 and she bought a Cybertruck without looking into how much insurance would cost.

She said, “That’s one more reason why I have to move to a state that has Tesla insurance because it makes life so much easier as a Tesla owner.”

The quote Rebecca received for insurance for the Cybertruck for six months was $5,171, which comes out to $861.83 per month.

She said, “You might pay a little bit more for insurance, but you’re saving so much more money on other ends. Tesla insurance is amazing.”

Rebecca said she used to live in Nevada and paid $170 per month for insurance on her Tesla Model 3. When she moved to Massachusetts, the rate increased to $550 per month.

She told viewers that she was expecting the insurance for the Cybertruck to be around $1,000 per month and said, “I finally got my first insurance quote. I guess I’m the only person in the world who orders a car without checking the insurance first.”

