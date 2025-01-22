A Traveler Refused To Give Up A Seat At A Crowded Airport Gate, So A Tense Standoff Escalated Between Passengers

Crowded airports aren’t exactly known for being havens for personal space, but in this story, differences in seat-saving etiquette caused a massive headache.

AITA for refusing to yield a seat when a family said they were saving it for their son in the bathroom I was flying with my mom for the holidays when we got to our gate. The gate was fairly crowded, with only two available seats.

But it turns out the seat wasn’t technically available.

We sat down, and then a woman next to us spoke up, saying she was saving that seat for her son, who was in the bathroom. I didn’t know this when I sat down.

So they decided they weren’t going to comply.

I decided not to give up the seat, saying that seats are for everyone and you can’t really save them when the airport is as crowded as this.

But is this the right choice?

AITA here, and is it okay for people to save seats at crowded airports?

Looks like the real turbulence here started before the plane even took off.

Reddit was quite divided on who was in the wrong.

This commenter seems to think seat saving strategies like this are fairly common and don’t require an extensive explanation.

This user thinks the individual isn’t obligated to give up a seat that was ostensibly open.

Some people may think there is a universal etiquette to these situations, but this redditor doesn’t think so.

The seated mother was making way too big a deal of it, in this commenter’s eyes.

The jury is still out on whether this traveler’s decision was rooted in fairness or stubbornness.

So who was really in the wrong here? Depends who you ask.

