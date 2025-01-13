After Employee Is Overlooked For A Promotion, She Stops Saving The Company Money And Orders New Appliances For Everyone In The Apartment Complex Who Has Any Minor Complaint

Getting passed over for a promotion is frustrating, but it’s even worse when the person who gets the job is clearly unqualified.

So, what would you do if years of dedication and cost-saving efforts went completely unnoticed? Would you keep playing by the rules? Or would you stop holding back and let the company feel the consequences?

In the following story, one employee finds herself in this exact predicament and decides enough is enough.

Here’s how it all unfolded.

Pass me over for promotion? Everyone gets new appliances. I’m currently benefiting from some petty revenge. Basically, the management company for my apartment complex passed over the woman who’d been here for 25 years for a new guy who doesn’t know his butt from his elbow. He was one of those Neanderthal types with vacant eyes and his mouth always hanging slightly open.

Frustrated, she stopped trying to save the company money.

So this lovely woman now decides that her precious mission to save the company money is fruitless and will never gain her praise or compensation as she’d hoped. So, suddenly, when I made my fourth complaint about my dishwasher, she just ordered me a new one. A/c unit not working well? Let’s get you a brand new, more efficient one. One button on your microwave stopped working? Here’s a new one. It’s great, and I bet they’re regretting it now, lol.

Yikes! Wonder how long it’ll take the owners to notice.

